Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 550,000 Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,050,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.38% of Marqeta worth $16,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Marqeta by 536.1% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Price Performance

Marqeta stock opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 2.23. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Marqeta from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.91.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

