Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,204 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.30% of H&R Block worth $16,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of H&R Block by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in H&R Block by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 237,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,197,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barrington Research raised their target price on H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

H&R Block Price Performance

NYSE:HRB opened at $38.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 2,398.97% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.53%.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 17.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,733 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,985. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christianna Wood sold 12,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $590,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,719,821.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Orosco sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,821 shares of company stock worth $6,287,989. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

