Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $17.15 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,351 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $17,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 2.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 18.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 552,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after purchasing an additional 86,601 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $297.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.44.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $221.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.16 and a 52 week high of $363.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

