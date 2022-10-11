Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,123 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $18,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after buying an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after purchasing an additional 186,730 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after purchasing an additional 153,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,345,000 after purchasing an additional 267,538 shares in the last quarter. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,718 shares of company stock valued at $2,668,491 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.72 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

