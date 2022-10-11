Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,348 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.06% of Illumina worth $17,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 148.7% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,141 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 693,358 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $127,827,000 after buying an additional 32,958 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 200,311 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,929,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 9.2% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 13.7% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.93.

Illumina Trading Down 1.3 %

Illumina stock opened at $203.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $428.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

