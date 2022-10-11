Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $21,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 1,080.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,525,000 after buying an additional 7,505,371 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

