Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $12.28 Million Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 7,223 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 172,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,306,000 after purchasing an additional 34,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 25,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,570 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Down 1.3 %

BDX opened at $219.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $219.60 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

