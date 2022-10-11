Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,284 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 11,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 41,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 39,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 43,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

PFE stock opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

