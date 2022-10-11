Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,261 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,261 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Executive Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 8.6% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Pfizer by 49.9% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 52.3% during the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $234.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.