Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 819 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 22,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 58,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Chevron Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVX opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.33 and a 200 day moving average of $159.06. The company has a market cap of $308.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.