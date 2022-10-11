Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $157.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.06. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $106.17 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $308.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 37.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

