Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

LHX opened at $230.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.66 and its 200-day moving average is $235.96.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.70.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.