Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBAC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total transaction of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,931,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBA Communications Stock Down 2.3 %

A number of research analysts have commented on SBAC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.93.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $256.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.40 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $255.96 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $318.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.52.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

About SBA Communications

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.