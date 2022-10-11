3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Alphastar Capital Management LLC

Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the first quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 2,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.0% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 7,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock opened at $108.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.08 and a 52-week high of $186.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.93.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

