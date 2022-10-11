Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,713,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,248,000 after purchasing an additional 149,092 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 172,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.83. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $246.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.84.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

