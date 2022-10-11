Alphastar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.11 and its 200-day moving average is $33.04. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.21 and a 12-month high of $43.68.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.