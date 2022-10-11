Alphastar Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $59,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $57.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82.

