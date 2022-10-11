Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,786 shares during the quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,018,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after purchasing an additional 699,294 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 140,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE:WES opened at $25.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.10.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Western Midstream Partners ( NYSE:WES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.70% and a net margin of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 74.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, a midstream energy company, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.