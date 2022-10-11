Alphastar Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,320 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $95.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.87. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.15 and a one year high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

