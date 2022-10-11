3,706 Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Purchased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $1,268,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. ING Group initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

NYSE:OMC opened at $64.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.10. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.83%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.