Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Insider Activity

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.