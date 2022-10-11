Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dynatrace from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.05.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.79, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a 200-day moving average of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Dynatrace has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.76 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 4,281 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $181,600.02. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 164,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,997,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 26,303 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,052,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 137,378 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,029 shares of company stock worth $2,639,297. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 133.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

