StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,458 Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSLV opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.28. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

