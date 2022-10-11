2,421 Shares in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE COF opened at $93.05 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $174.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total transaction of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,836,635.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

