PLAYA3ULL GAMES Trading Up 0.2% This Week (3ULL)

PLAYA3ULL GAMES (3ULL) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. One PLAYA3ULL GAMES token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PLAYA3ULL GAMES has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $280,681.00 worth of PLAYA3ULL GAMES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PLAYA3ULL GAMES has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PLAYA3ULL GAMES alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003137 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010737 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070393 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10761362 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00028888 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PLAYA3ULL GAMES Profile

PLAYA3ULL GAMES launched on February 1st, 2022. PLAYA3ULL GAMES’s total supply is 1,914,318,077 tokens. The official website for PLAYA3ULL GAMES is playa3ull.games. PLAYA3ULL GAMES’s official Twitter account is @playa3ull and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLAYA3ULL GAMES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLAYA3ULL GAMES (3ULL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. PLAYA3ULL GAMES has a current supply of 1,914,318,077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PLAYA3ULL GAMES is 0.0005519 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $299,520.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://playa3ull.games.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLAYA3ULL GAMES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLAYA3ULL GAMES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLAYA3ULL GAMES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “3ULLUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PLAYA3ULL GAMES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLAYA3ULL GAMES and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.