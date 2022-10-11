StoneX Group Inc. Sells 15,106 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,106 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 35,822 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $10,001,860.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,574,929.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $258.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $324.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $230.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.