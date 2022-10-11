Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Marks Electrical Group Stock Performance

LON:MRK opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of £61.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,950.00. Marks Electrical Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55 ($0.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 128 ($1.55). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Marks Electrical Group

In other Marks Electrical Group news, insider Marnie Jane Millard acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of £20,150 ($24,347.51).

(Get Rating)

Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.

Featured Stories

