AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Lifted to Buy at Bank of America

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $169.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $160.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.17.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $137.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after buying an additional 1,269,147 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after buying an additional 3,419,393 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

