Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith (LON:SMDS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 415 ($5.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.26% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 378 ($4.57) price objective on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 267.30 ($3.23) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 272.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,336.50. DS Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 238.10 ($2.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 404.34 ($4.89).

In other news, insider Alan Johnson bought 12,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17). In other DS Smith news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 38,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.18), for a total transaction of £101,236.59 ($122,325.51). Also, insider Alan Johnson acquired 12,596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 262 ($3.17) per share, for a total transaction of £33,001.52 ($39,876.17).

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

