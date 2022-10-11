YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.45% from the stock’s previous close.
YouGov Trading Down 4.5 %
Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 783 ($9.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £864.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7,118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,013.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.37. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 780 ($9.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33).
YouGov Company Profile
See Also
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.