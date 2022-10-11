YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

YouGov (LON:YOU – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 109.45% from the stock’s previous close.

YouGov Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of YOU stock opened at GBX 783 ($9.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £864.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7,118.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,013.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,095.37. YouGov has a fifty-two week low of GBX 780 ($9.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.33).

YouGov Company Profile

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

