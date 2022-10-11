The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.39% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.81.
The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $300.54 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
