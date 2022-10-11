The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JMP Securities from $460.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 56.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $404.81.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $300.54 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $102.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at $11,862,251.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 439,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GS. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at $268,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 13,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

