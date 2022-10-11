Advocate Group LLC Invests $269,000 in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avista by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avista in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Avista by 1,438.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Avista in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Avista by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avista alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $54,212.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Price Performance

AVA opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.33. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $36.32 and a 52-week high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $378.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.79 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Avista Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.