Advocate Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $361.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $398.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.48. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
- Is Paramount Global Stock a Hidden Gem in Plain Sight?
- Levi Strauss Is A Good Fit Despite Headwinds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.