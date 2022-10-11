Hightower 6M Holding LLC Has $953,000 Stock Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned 0.13% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,956,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,165,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 50,961 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 971,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 122,043 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FAX opened at $2.52 on Tuesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.