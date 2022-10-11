General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Hightower 6M Holding LLC

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lowered its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.08% of General American Investors worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 17.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Get General American Investors alerts:

General American Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

GAM opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $46.75.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.