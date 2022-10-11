Hightower 6M Holding LLC Acquires Shares of 60,180 Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBXG. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund by 47.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter.

NBXG opened at 9.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is 10.57 and its 200 day moving average is 10.96. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of 9.17 and a 12-month high of 19.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

