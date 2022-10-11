Hightower 6M Holding LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,555 shares during the quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $165,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 71.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 106,860 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

IQI opened at $9.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0446 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.