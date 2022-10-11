Hightower 6M Holding LLC Sells 4,334 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Hightower 6M Holding LLC lessened its position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,334 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $11.59. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

