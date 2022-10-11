RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities researchers at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on RxSight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

RxSight Price Performance

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.35. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RxSight

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.07. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 49.20% and a negative net margin of 181.76%. The business had revenue of $11.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that RxSight will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXST. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 86.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 340,091 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RxSight during the first quarter worth $3,909,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 89.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,908,000 after buying an additional 301,055 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 89.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 135,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 78.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 58,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

