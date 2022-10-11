Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $135.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $117.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.11% from the company’s previous close.

WING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Wingstop from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.71.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Up 2.0 %

WING opened at $130.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a 200 day moving average of $104.67. Wingstop has a 52-week low of $67.67 and a 52-week high of $178.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.71, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $83.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Wingstop by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Wingstop by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Wingstop by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 65,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.