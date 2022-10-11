Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) PT Lowered to $257.00 at Bank of America

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Bank of America from $280.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.37.

Shares of SHW opened at $205.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $200.24 and a one year high of $354.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $230.43 and a 200-day moving average of $245.27.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

