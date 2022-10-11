Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America to $1.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Venator Materials from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $0.60 in a report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Venator Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2.05 to $0.65 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $1.90 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Venator Materials from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Venator Materials Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE:VNTR opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. Venator Materials has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venator Materials

Venator Materials ( NYSE:VNTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.66 million. Venator Materials had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 3.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Venator Materials will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 569,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 345,694 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,207,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 187,861 shares in the last quarter.

About Venator Materials

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives segments. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food, polyester and polyamide fibers, catalysts, and cosmetics products.

