Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Intel stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $103.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.56.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in Intel during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Intel by 667.0% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

