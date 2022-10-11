Drive Shack’s (DS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.01) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).

Get Drive Shack alerts:

Drive Shack Price Performance

Drive Shack Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Drive Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drive Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.