Drive Shack’s (DS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.01) price objective on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 378 ($4.57) price target on shares of Drive Shack in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 436.60 ($5.28).
