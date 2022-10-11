Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 450 ($5.44) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 357.50 ($4.32) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of £407.41 million and a PE ratio of 5,107.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 398.27. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52 week low of GBX 290 ($3.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 495.61 ($5.99).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting and related services to the asset and wealth management, and insurance industries in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of benchmarking, operations and outsourcing, mergers and acquisitions integrations, investments, regulatory compliance and risk, distribution, digital transformation, investment guidelines, fintech and innovation, ETF and indexing, pension and retail investments, ESG and responsible investments, and insurance.

