Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Target Price to $106.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 57.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALGT. Wolfe Research downgraded Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius began coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Allegiant Travel from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.20.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Stock Down 1.7 %

ALGT opened at $67.14 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a fifty-two week low of $66.26 and a fifty-two week high of $198.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity at Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $629.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 858 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.77, for a total value of $98,472.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,849,606.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,646 shares of company stock valued at $555,923 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Allegiant Travel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 88,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $951,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.