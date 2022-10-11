6,290 Shares in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Bought by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GXO opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.01 and a 12 month high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

