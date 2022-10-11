StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,795 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 239.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,990 ($72.38) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Macquarie cut Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,300 ($51.96) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,364.29.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.85.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $2.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.4%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

