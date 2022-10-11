StoneX Group Inc. Sells 317,979 Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,979 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,072 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,345,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $17,799,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GTEK stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF has a one year low of $20.65 and a one year high of $42.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11.

