Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Position Decreased by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 94.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,456 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,092.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Management Stock Up 0.2 %

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

NYSE:WM opened at $155.50 on Tuesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $169.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.71.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

