StoneX Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.27.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock opened at $98.90 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a market cap of $73.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

